WHS up against tough D1 district at Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Wilmington High School boys and girls track and field teams failed to advance anyone to next week’s regional meet.

Competing in the Division I Southwest District meet at Wayne High School, the Hurricane boys and girls had a few placers, but no top four finishers.

The top four in each district event will continue their season at next week’s regional meet.

Lauren Heard was the top finisher for WHS, placing fifth in the shot put with a best of 33-7.5.

The girls 4×800-meter relay team of Sophie Burt, Sami McCord, Autumn Housh and Josie Nichols ran 10:48.5 and finished eighth in the lone running event final on Wednesday.

Several girls ran well in the preliminary heats and qualified to Friday’s finals, which will begin at 5 p.m. at Wayne.

Hannah Joeckel was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (17.6) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (51.81) and Sylena Baltazar was eighth in the 100-meter dash (13.34).

On the boys side, the 4×200 relay team of Zach Bradshaw, Parker Gunkel, Grant Mayer and Dorian Taylor were clocked in 1:35.73 and finished eighth to move one. Bradshaw also qualified for the final of the 300 hurdles (41.68).

SUMMARY

May 16 2018

Division I Wayne District

@Wayne High School

Girls results

Event finals

4×800 RELAY: Wilmington, 8th, Sophie Burt, Sami McCord, Autumn Housh, Josie Nichols, 10:48.5

SHOT PUT: Lauren Heard, 5th, 33-7.5; Cayleigh Vance, 21st, 26-5.5

Preliminaries (Top 8 in each event advance to Friday final)

100 HURDLES: Hannah Joeckel, 7th, 17.6; Rhianna Madden, 18th, 19.98

100 DASH: Sylena Baltazar, 8th, 13.34; Izzy Coomer, 20th, 13.84

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington, 13th, Anna Borton, Hannah Joeckel, Sylena Baltazar, Sophie Burt, 1:57.07

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington, 11th, Anna Borton, Rachel Barker, Izzy Coomer, Sadie Bowman, 55.83

400 DASH: Petra Bray, 21st, 68.3

300 HURDLES: Hannah Joeckel, 8th, 51.81; Rhianna Madden, 22nd, 56.71

800 RUN: Skye Carpenter, 21st, 2:58.25

200 DASH: Sadie Bowman, 22nd, 30.09

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington, 12th, Sophie Burt, Sami McCord, Sylena Baltazar, Petra Bray, 4:45.53

Boys results

Event finals

4×800 RELAY: Wilmington, 11th, TJ Killen, Aiden Hester, Sloan Marsh, Mason McIntosh, 9:32.74

POLE VAULT: Micah Ferguson, 10th, 11-0; Gus McCarty, NH

LONG JUMP: Ryland Bowman, 12th, 19-1.25; DJ Ames, 18th, 18-5

DISCUS: Derek Davis, 13th, 115-9; Wes Lunsford, 23rd, 94-2

Preliminaries (Top 8 in each event advance to Friday final)

110 HURDLES: Zach Bradshaw, 15th, 16.34; DreAunte Singleton, 21st, 18.06

100 DASH: Parker Gunkel, 19th, 11.68; Ryland Bowman, 23rd, 11.89

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington, 8th, Zach Bradshaw, Parker Gunkel, Grant Mayer, Dorian Taylor, 1:35.73

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington, 10th, DJ Ames, Parker Gunkel, Grant Mayer, Eli Schumacher, 45.84

400 DASH: Kendal France, 16th, 55.85; Carter Huffman, 19th, 57.39

300 HURDLES: Zach Bradshaw, 8th, 41.68; DreAunte Singleton, 19th, 44.41

800 RUN: Joshua Andrews, 18th, 2:09.01; TJ Killen, 23rd, 2:15.25

200 DASH: Dorian Taylor, 17th, 23.82; Ryland Bowman, 26th, 25.05

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington, 12th, Kendal France, Carter Huffman, TJ Killen, Joshua Andrews, 3:48.49

