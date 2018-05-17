East Clinton 3-on-3 volleyball champs

The team of Jeremy McGraw, Erik Moore, Mark Scovanner and Steven Sodini won the annual East Clinton 3-on-3 volleyball tournament Wednesday at ECHS. The winners topped a field of 11 teams. In the photo, from left to right, McGraw, Moore and Scovanner. Sodini was not in the photo.

