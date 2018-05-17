Luke Richardson wins district long jump at Graham

ST. PARIS – Luke Richardson was Clinton-Massie’s first district champion, winning the long jump Thursday at the Division II Southwest District meet at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium.

Richardson made his first attempt stand as the best in the event. He went 22-0 and then watched as the rest of the field came up short in trying to overtake him.

Clinton-Massie’s Nathan Gibbs cleared 12-6 to finish as the runnerup in the boys pole vault competition. He made it on his final attempt at 12-6 then missed all three attempts at 13-0.

The top four in each event advance to next week’s Division II Southwest Regional meet at Piqua High School.

The CM boys who qualified to the finals on Saturday were Scott Goings sixth fastest time (16.12) in 110-meter high hurdles and fastest time in the 300 hurdles (40.96), Richardson third fastest time (11.32) in 100-meter dash and the fifth fastest time in 200 (23.42), Jacob Whitaker (5:07.97) in 1,600-meter run, the 4×100 relay sixth fastest time (44.93), Tanner Olberding 2:09.91 and Jacob Whitaker 2:07.59 in the 800-meter run, and the 4×400 relay with the fourth fastest time (3:36.07).

CM girls who qualified to the finals on Saturday were Rylee Richardson second fastest time (16.05) in 100-meter hurdles, 4×200 relay fifth fastest time (1:53.83), the 4×100 relay fifth fastest time 53.21, Katie Hughes (2:42.48) in the 800-meter run

Competition on Saturday begins at 3 p.m. with field events and 3:30 p.m. with the running finals.

SUMMARY

May 17 2018

Division II Sectional

@Graham High School

Girls results

Event finals (Top 4 in each event advance to next week’s regional meet)

4×800 RELAY: 5, Clinton-Massie (Muterspaw, Hughes, Houseman, Voisey) 10:40.81

HIGH JUMP: 10, Lauren Kropp 4-6

SHOT PUT: 17, Anna Thatcher 27-1.75

Preliminary heats (Top 8 times advance to Saturday’s event final)

100 HURDLES: 2, Rylee Richardson 16.05; 20, Carly Moritz 19.58

100 DASH: 30, Mileigh Marshall 14.97; 31, Ashley Grooms 14.99

4×200 RELAY: 5, Clinton-Massie (Lynch, Richardson, Wellman, Greathouse) 1:53.83

4×100 RELAY: 5, Clinton-Massie (Lynch, Richardson, Wellman, Greathouse) 53.21

400 DASH: 20, Nora Voisey 1:11.20

300 HURDLES: 9, Kaylynn Woolverton 52.53; 13, Carly Moritz 54.61

800 RUN: Katie Hughes 2:42.48 (NOTE: The top 8 in each heat advance to Saturday’s event final)

200 dash: 10, Rylee Richardson 28.52; 19, Regan Cole 30.5

4×400 RELAY: 12, Clinton-Massie (Voisey, Hughes, Houseman, Muterspaw) 4:43.07

Boys results

Event finals (Top 4 in each event advance to next week’s regional meet)

4×800 RELAY: 10, Clinton-Massie (Fisher, Goings, Wallace, Shelton) 9:57.98

DISCUS: 18, Nick Saddler 108-2; 24, Jacob Treisch 100-7

POLE VAULT: 2, Nathan Gibbs 12-6; 6, Bryson Mills 11-0

LONG JUMP: 1, Luke Richardson 22-0; 5, Tanner Olberding 19-0.25

Preliminary heats (Top 8 times advance to Saturday’s event final)

110 HURDLES: 6, Scott Goings 16.12; 9, Bryson Mills 16.83

100 DASH: 3, Luke Richardson 11.32

4×200 RELAY: 8, Clinton-Massie (Passarge, Poynter, Yilmax, Hess-Munoz) 1:36.87

1600 RUN: Jacob Whitaker 5:07.97 (NOTE: Top 8 in each heat advanced to the finals in this event)

4×100 RELAY: 6, Clinton-Massie (Poynter, Mills, Goings, Richardson) 44.93

400 DASH: 13, Dennis Yilmaz 55.63

300 HURDLES: 1, Scott Goings 40.96; 10, Bryson Mills 43.08

800 RUN: Tanner Olberding 2:09.91; Jacob Whitaker 2:07.59

200 DASH: 5, Luke Richardson 23.42; 12, Pable Hess Munoz 24.07

4×400 RELAY: 4, Clinton-Massie (Poynter, Yilmaz, Goings, Olberding) 3:36.07

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-5.jpg