Regan Ostermeier wins district shot put

PIQUA – Regan Ostermeier of Blanchester was Clinton County’s first district champion of the 2018 track and field season.

Competing in the Division II Southwest District meet at Piqua High School on Thursday, Ostermeier earned the top spot in the shot put and qualified for next week’s Division II Southwest Regional meet at Piqua.

Ostermeier posted a come-from-behind win in the shot put. Going into the finals, Ostermeier’s best throw was 33-11.5. That trailed Savannah Parrish of Carlisle by more than a foot for the top spot.

But in the finals, Ostermeier busted out with a 35-1 on her final attempt to win by an inch.

Competition Saturday begins at 1 p.m. with field events and 2:30 p.m. with running finals.

Derick Bowman of BHS advanced to the finals of the 110-meter hurdles with a 16.73 clocking. East Clinton’s Patrick Dotson in the long jump and Blanchester’s Matt Grogg in the discus both narrowly missed a berth in the regional meet. They were fifth in their respective events. The top four in each event move on to the regional meet next week at PHS.

SUMMARY

May 17 2018

Division II Sectional

@Piqua High School

Girls results

Event finals (Top 4 advance to next week regional meet)

SHOT PUT: 1, Regan Ostermeier (BL) 35-1; 12, Lillian Brown (BL) 26-6.5

Preliminary heats (Top 8 times advance to Saturday’s event final)

100 HURDLES: 17, Shilynn Massey (BL) 19.75

Boys results

Event finals (Top 4 advance to next week regional meet)

4×800 RELAY: 7, Blanchester (Creager, Holland, Holland, Davis) 8:56.67

POLE VAULT: NH, Taylor Cochran (BL)

DISCUS: 5, Matt Grogg (BL) 127-11; 11, Brendan Walters (EC) 111-5; 20, Devon Slone (EC) 83-0

LONG JUMP: 5, Patrick Dotson (EC) 19-8.25; 9, Zack Mitchell (EC) 18-10.25

Preliminary heats (Top 8 times advance to Saturday’s event final)

110 HURDLES: 8, Derick Bowman (BL) 16.73

100 DASH: 10, Derick Bowman (BL) 11.56; 17, Patrick Dotson (EC) 11.76; 19, Zack Mitchell (EC) 11.79

4×200 RELAY: 13, East Clinton (Kingery, Rolfe, Harrington, Yankey) 1:47.45

1600 RUN: 20, Matt Holland (BL) 5:32.37; 22, Matt O’Neill (BL) 5:39.1 (NOTE: Top 8 in each heat advanced in this event to Saturday final)

4×100 RELAY: 15, East Clinton (Wedding, Rolf, Mitchell, Dotson) 49.34

400 DASH: 16, Aidan Henson (EC) 55.85; 24, Jasper Damewood (BL) 60.06

200 DASH: 25, Zack Mitchell (EC) 25.44; 30, Patrick Dotson (EC) 26.63

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-12.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-5.jpg