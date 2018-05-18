5 Bushido Dragons students take home trophies

Several members of the Bushido Dragons karate school earned trophies at the inaugural Bushido Dragons open martial arts tournament May 5 at the Lynchburg-Clay Middle School. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Manny Castillo, first in weapons kata and second in open hand kata; Sophia Reyes first in sparring, first in weapons kata and first in open hand kata; Brady Close, first in kata, first in jujitsu, third in sparring; Joey Oeder, first in kata, first in jujitsu, second in sparring; back row, Dylan Bays, second in jujitsu; Bushido Dragons owner and Master Black Belt JD Williams; Sensei Luis Reyes; Sensei Gehrig Huber; Sensei Rachael Williams.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_KAR_bushidotourney2.jpg