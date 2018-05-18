Defending champs end East Clinton season 10-0

HAMILTON — The defending Division IV state champions are two wins away from a return trip to Akron.

Williamsburg won the Division III district championship Friday, defeating East Clinton 10-0 in five innings at Hamilton High School.

East Clinton’s season ends at 14-8. Williamsburg improves to 26-2.

“We knew the task was going to be monumental,” EC head coach Matthew Zimmerman said. “This is a team that you cannot make mistakes against, and we made a couple mistakes.

“I’m proud of these kids. They’ve come a long way.”

The Wildcats got all the runs they needed in the second inning. Madi Ogden led off with a single. After she advanced to second on a passed ball, Paige Fisher drove her in with a double to make it 1-0 Williamsburg.

Fisher would score on an RBI single by Faith Golden to make it 2-0.

Williamsburg broke the game open in the fourth. After East Clinton retired the first two batters of the inning, a hit and a hit batter put runners on first and second. Wagers singled to make it 3-0.

Following a walk to load the bases, Ogden hit a grand slam over the right centerfield fence to make it 7-0.

Wagers, who struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in five innings, added a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to finish the scoring.

Zimmerman credited his seniors who have helped transform East Clinton into the type of program that expects to compete in big games in the future.

“I told them in the circle that they were instrumental in starting this tradition,” Zimmerman said. “Now it’s our goal and our responsibility to take it farther from this.”

SUMMARY

@ Hamilton High School

Division III District Championship

Williamsburg 10, East Clinton 0, 5 innings

W 020.53…..10-11-0

E 000.00…..0-1-1

(10) WILLIAMSBURG (ab-r-h-rbi) Pe. Fisher 3-2-1-0 Golden 3-1-1-1 Wagers 4-2-3-4 Bailey 3-1-2-0 Ogden 3-2-2-4 Pa. Fisher 3-1-2-1 Lindsey 2-0-0-0 Jeffers 3-0-0-0 Spreeg 3-1-1-0. TOTALS 27-10-11-10.

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 2-0-0-0 Smith 2-0-0-0 Campbell 2-0-1-0 Boggs 2-0-0-0 Hall 2-0-0-0 Durbin 2-0-0-0 Dunn 1-0-0-0 Cooper 1-0-0-0 Beener 1-0-0-0 Stoops 1-0-0-0 Christan 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 16-0-1-0.

2B: W – Bailey, Pa. Fisher.

HR: W – Ogden, Wagers

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Williamsburg

Wagers (W) 5-1-0-0-0-11

East Clinton

Christian (L) 3 2/3-8-7-6-2-2

Campbell 1 1/3-3-3-3-1-1

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

