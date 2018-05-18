Record-setter Heys, Joeckel advance to regional next week

HUBER HEIGHTS – A pair of Wilmington High School track and field athletes qualified for next week’s Division I Southwest Regional Championship.
During competition at the Division I Southwest District meet Friday at Wayne High School, Simon Heys and Hannah Joeckel finished fourth in their respective events to continue their track and field seasons.
Joeckel ran a 17.44 in the 100-meter hurdles to earn the fourth and final regional qualifying spot in the event. Joeckel came back with a sixth place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a 51.19.
Heys ran 9:46.35 in the 3,200-meter run and held on for fourth place by just under two seconds.
In addition to qualifying for the regional, Heys broke a 42-year-old record by a couple of seconds. John Curtis ran 9:48.3 in 1976 and held the record until Heys broke it Friday night.
SUMMARY
May 18 2018
Division I Southwest District
@Wayne High School
Boys results
SHOT PUT: 22, Wes Lunsford 35-1; 23, Derek Davis 35-0
HIGH JUMP: 20, Dorian Taylor 5-4; Brandon Glass NH
4×200 RELAY: 7, Wilmington (Gunkel, Mayer, Taylor, Schumacher) 1:36.46
1600 RUN: 14, Rory Bell 4:49.51; 18, Aiden Hester 5:19.28
300 HURDLES: 8, Zach Bradshaw 42.58
3200 RUN: 4, Simon Heys 9:46.35
Girls results
LONG JUMP: 18, Sadie Bowman 13-7.5
POLE VAULT: 13, Katie Lambcke 8-0
DISCUS: 6, Cayleigh Vance 96-4; 11, Aaliyah Huff 87-0
100 HURDLES: 4, Hannah Joeckel 17.44
100 DASH: 6, Sylena Baltazar 13.07
300 HURDLES: 6, Hannah Joeckel 51.19
