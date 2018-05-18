Record-setter Heys, Joeckel advance to regional next week

HUBER HEIGHTS – A pair of Wilmington High School track and field athletes qualified for next week’s Division I Southwest Regional Championship.

During competition at the Division I Southwest District meet Friday at Wayne High School, Simon Heys and Hannah Joeckel finished fourth in their respective events to continue their track and field seasons.

Joeckel ran a 17.44 in the 100-meter hurdles to earn the fourth and final regional qualifying spot in the event. Joeckel came back with a sixth place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a 51.19.

Heys ran 9:46.35 in the 3,200-meter run and held on for fourth place by just under two seconds.

In addition to qualifying for the regional, Heys broke a 42-year-old record by a couple of seconds. John Curtis ran 9:48.3 in 1976 and held the record until Heys broke it Friday night.

SUMMARY

May 18 2018

Division I Southwest District

@Wayne High School

Boys results

SHOT PUT: 22, Wes Lunsford 35-1; 23, Derek Davis 35-0

HIGH JUMP: 20, Dorian Taylor 5-4; Brandon Glass NH

4×200 RELAY: 7, Wilmington (Gunkel, Mayer, Taylor, Schumacher) 1:36.46

1600 RUN: 14, Rory Bell 4:49.51; 18, Aiden Hester 5:19.28

300 HURDLES: 8, Zach Bradshaw 42.58

3200 RUN: 4, Simon Heys 9:46.35

Girls results

LONG JUMP: 18, Sadie Bowman 13-7.5

POLE VAULT: 13, Katie Lambcke 8-0

DISCUS: 6, Cayleigh Vance 96-4; 11, Aaliyah Huff 87-0

100 HURDLES: 4, Hannah Joeckel 17.44

100 DASH: 6, Sylena Baltazar 13.07

300 HURDLES: 6, Hannah Joeckel 51.19

Simon Heys at the start line of his record-setting 3,200-meter run. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_IMG_5982.jpeg Simon Heys at the start line of his record-setting 3,200-meter run.