Goings, Richardson lead nine Falcons into regional meet

ST. PARIS – Led by district champion Scott Goings, four Clinton-Massie boys and four Clinton-Massie girls advanced Saturday to the Division II Region 8 Track & Field Championship which begins Thursday at Piqua High School.

Scott Goings, Luke Richardson, Jacob Whitaker and Tyler Beam on the boys side, and the girls quartet of Molly Lynch, Rylee Richardson, Ally Wellman and Tyler Greathouse earned top four finishes Saturday in the Division II Piqua District Track & Field Championship meet.

Goings overpowered the hurdles twice on Saturday.

In the 110-meter high hurdles, Goings bettered his preliminary heat time by running a 15.7. He had a 16.12 in the prelims Austin Fogt of Anna was the race winner in 15.34 seconds.

In the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, Goings hit the line more than a full second better than the runnerup, who led a charge of four hurdlers who were within .08 of each other. Goings time was 40.06 then times were 41.09, 41.10, 41.14, 41.17.

Luke Richardson was third overall in a photo finish of a 100-meter dash. The winner clocked in at 11.41 and was followed by 11.55, Richardson at 11.56, then 11.59, 11.62, 11.63 for the top six times.

Richardson, who also qualified earlier in the week in the long jump, was denied a third event when he finished fifth in the 200-meter dash in 23.21 seconds. The fourth place time was 23.17.

Whitaker posted his best time of the year with a 4:45.76 in finishing fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

In the shot put, Beam edged out several closely-bunched throwers for the final regional spot with a toss of 46-3.75.

On the girls side, the 4×200-meter relay team of underclassmen Molly Lynch, Ally Wellman, Rylee Richardson and Tyler Greathouse shaved a couple of tenths off their prelim time by finishing fourth in 1:53.63.

Rylee Richardson finished an eyelash out of the qualifying spot in the 100-meter hurdles. Her 16.69 clocking was fifth while fourth place was 16.58.

In Thursday’s district meet, Nathan Gibbs qualified for the regional in the pole vault and Luke Richardson won the long jump.

SUMMARY

May 19 2018

@Graham High School

SUMMARY

Girls Results

DISCUS: 23, Anna Thatcher 69-06

100 HURDLES: 5, Rylee Richardson 16.69

4×200 RELAY: 4, Clinton-Massie (Molly Lynch, Rylee Richardson, Ally Wellman, Tyler Greathouse) 1:53.63

4×100 RELAY: 8, Clinton-Massie (Moly Lynch, Rylee Richardson, Ally Wellman, Tyler Greathouse) 1:03.12

Boys Results

SHOT PUT: 4, Tyler Beam 46-03.75; 18, Nick Saddler 39-2.5

HIGH JUMP: 7, Tanner Olberding 5-9; 9, Tate Olberding 5-9

110 HURDLES: 2, Scott Goings 15.7

100 DASH: 3, Luke Richardson 11.56

4×200 RELAY: 8, Clinton-Massie (Jeff Passarge, Christian Poynter, Dennis Yilmaz, Pablo Hess Munoz) 1:39.08

1600 RUN: 4, Jacob Whitaker 4:45.76

4×100 RELAY: 6, Clinton-Massie (Christian Poynter, Bryson Mills, Scott Goings, Luke Richardson) 45.36

300 HURDLES: 1, Scott Goings 40.06

800 RUN: 8, Tanner Olberding 2:10.;32; 15, Jacob Whitaker 2:12.25

200 DASH: 5, Luke Richardson 23.21

3200 RUN: 21, Logan Fisher 12:31.75; 27, Alex Shelton 13:54.41

4×400 RELAY: 6, Clinton-Massie (Christian Poynter, Dennis Yilmaz, Scott Goings, Tanner Olberding) 3:35.58

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-6.jpg