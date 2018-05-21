EC track, field season ends at district meets

The East Clinton High School track and field season ended Saturday at two district meets.

The Astros boys were at the Division II Piqua District Track & Field Championship meet.

Cameron Yankey and Patrick Dotson were 11th in the high jump and Aidan Henson finished 16th in the 3,200-meter run.

The Lady Astros were at the Division III Milton-Union District Track & Field Championship.

Rhylee Luttrell posted the best finish, placing 12th in the discus while teammate Lauren Hadley was 15th. Emma Malone was 14th in the long jump.

Division II Piqua Boys District

HIGH JUMP: 11, Patrick Dotson 5-1; 11, Cameron Yankey 5-1

3200 RUN: 16, Aidan Henson 12:07.92

Division III Milton Union Girls District

DISCUS: 12, Rhylee Luttrell 66-7; 15, Lauren Hadley 63-11

LONG JUMP: 14, Emma Malone 12-7.5; 26, Braylynn Malone 10-1.75

1600 RUN: 22, Alex Hughes 8:21.56

800 RUN: 24, Alex Hughes 3:40.56

