BHS junior Ostermeier adds discus to regional resume

PIQUA – Regan Ostermeier will represent Blanchester High School in two events this week in the Division II Region 8 meet at Piqua High School.

During competition Saturday at the Division II Piqua District Track & Field Championship, Ostermeier finished third in the discus with a toss of 108-9.

Ostermeier had previously finished as the district champion in the shot put.

The top four finishers in each district event advance to the regional meet. Ostermeier will compete Thursday in the shot put and Saturday in the discus.

Tanner Creager of BHS narrowly missed advancing in the 800-meter run with a sixth place finish.

SUMMARY

May 19 2018

Boys Results

SHOT PUT: 8, Matt Grogg 38-9.5

HIGH JUMP: 9, Derick Bowman 5-6

110 HURDLES: 8, Derick Bowman 17.86

800 RUN: 6, Tanner Creager 2:04.52

Girls Results

DISCUS: 3, Regan Ostermeier 108-9; 8, Alexis Davis 85-8

1600 RUN: 9, Olivia Gundler 5:50.74

800 RUN: 11, Alexis Davis 2:41.31; 14, Olivia Gundler 2:50.03

3200 RUN: 9, Savannah Rhodes 13:42.42

