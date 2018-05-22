Region 12 set

For the first time in school, the Blanchester High School baseball team will play in the Southwest Regional tournament.

The Wildcats, 19-10, will face Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division rival Bethel-Tate in the Region 12 semifinal game.

First pitch for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Xenia’s Athletes In Action Sports Complex.

The game originally was scheduled to be a 5 p.m. start then reports had the game scheduled for 2 p.m. The News Journal incorrectly reported in Tuesday’s edition the game was to be played Wednesday.

Bethel-Tate and Blanchester split two National Division games during the regular season. The Wildcats won at Bethel-Tate 5-4 and lost at Bott Field 8-4.

The teams also played two other non-league games with Blanchester winning both.

Blanchester won the Division III Southwest District championship over Carlisle 9-6 Sunday afternoon at Waynesville High School.

The Wildcats were district tournament runnersup in 1951, 1995, 1997, 2000 and 2015.

