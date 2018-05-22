Massie gets second chance at Greenville

“It’s not for the best of me,” she said. “It’s for the best of getting us further (in the tournament).”

“I did help the girls who came up from JV and help us in the tournament games,” Carruthers said. “I told them I had to know my role.

Carruthers has even used her situation to help younger players who may have a different role on the varsity team compared to their travel ball or junior varsity teams.

Florea has been a dominant hurler for the Lady Falcons, receiving Division I college offers.

“It was hard at first, don’t get me wrong,” said Carruthers. “I wanted to be mad but I knew it was for the best of the team.”

Carruthers admitted it was difficult at first to simply take a few steps to her left and play first base, even for a successful team.

Carruthers is now a senior and one of the leaders of the Lady Falcons team that is playing in its second straight regional semifinal game 2 p.m. Wednesday against Greenville at Mason High School.

“I was upset but then after a while you have to know your role (on the team) … and that’s a big part of this team,” said Carruthers. “I had to accept that.”

The very next year, she was relegated to playing first base. Another freshman, Taylor Florea, was an even better pitcher and Carruthers was moved out of the circle.

As a freshman, Claire Carruthers was the dominant pitcher for the Clinton-Massie softball team.

In fast-pitch softball, the pitcher is a huge part of a team’s success. If you have a great one, she’ll pitch nearly every game.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – They’ve waited a year for a rematch. And now they get it.

The Clinton-Massie softball has another shot at the legendary Greenville softball program 2 p.m. Wednesday in a Region 8 semifinal game at Mason High School.

The Lady Falcons are 24-4 while the Wave stands 26-5.

“I’m glad we get the second chance,” Clinton-Massie senior Kelsey Carter said. “Last year we were just not ready for that atmosphere.”

Greenville, its raucous fans and animated coach maybe unsettled Clinton-Massie even before the first pitch. The end result was a 14-4 GHS run-rule victory.

“We were just not ready for that atmosphere; we’d never been there before,” Carter said.

The Wave, on the other hand, counts on playing in late May each year. Greenville has been to the regional tournament four straight years, all while winning 108 games. In the past 15 years, Greenville has won 13 district championships, according to a story in the Greenville Daily Advocate.

“The atmosphere was something I never expected or even imagined,” said Claire Carruthers. “(Last year) was something completely different. It’s indescribable. We couldn’t even hear ourselves think.

“(This year) I hope our fan base comes … really comes so it can be equal on both sides.”

Ashlie Miller said knocking off Southwest Ohio’s softball giant would be a feather in the Falcons cap.

“This game on Wednesday is definitely a big road block,” said Miller. “Last year was unreal. I’m not one to get nervous but I was shaking in the batters’s box.”

This time around, the Greenville team is a bit different. Baylee Petry, the Wave pitcher who handcuffed Massie last season, won’t be on the mound this time around, CM coach Anthony Lauer said.

“The girl who pitched last year is hurt so all she does is bat, so the pitching is a little slower,” said Lauer. “Both of (Greenville’s) pitchers did a really good job of keeping Ross’s hitters off balance (in the district championship game). They do a really good job of hitting their spots.”

Lauer said patience at the plate will be key for his squad.

“Of all the games we’ve played this year, nothing against (Greenville) pitching, it’s going to be some of the slowest we’ve seen all year, but it’s still going to be good pitching,” said Lauer.

“That’s where my girls are going to have to be really disciplined, disciplined at the plate. Let the ball come to them. I’ve got really good hitters. They know the game. If they just take a deep breath and stop for just a minute, they can make that adjustment.”

Carter, the Massie leadoff hitter, is confident she and her teammates can make the necessary alterations at the plate.

“Usually it takes us all an at-bat to adust,” said Carter. “After about an inning, we adjust and get on base more. That’s one of our strong suits, being able to adjust.”

And, for the Lady Falcons, hitting is contagious.

“We have an excellent hitting team,” Miller said. “As soon as one person starts hitting, we’re all good to go. Everybody on our team can hit.”

Kelsey Carter, coach Anthony Lauer and Lindsey Carter stop during an injury timeout in last week’s district championship game against Eaton. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_carterslauerEaME-3.jpg Kelsey Carter, coach Anthony Lauer and Lindsey Carter stop during an injury timeout in last week’s district championship game against Eaton. Mark Huber | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com