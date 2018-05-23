Joeckel 12th in prelims, season ends

HUBER HEIGHTS – Wilmington High School’s Hannah Joeckel finished 12th in the 100-meter hurdles Wednesday in the preliminary heats of the Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championship meet at Wayne High School. Joeckel, a sophomore at WHS, clocked in with a 17.16. The final qualifying spot to the finals on Friday was 15.24 seconds. Simon Heys of Wilmington will run in the 3,200-meter run on Friday.

