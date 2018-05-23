Strong league prepped Wildcats for tourney run

Howard could have second career as actor

In Blanchester baseball lore it will forever be known as “The Fall” or the “Phantom Steal.”

The Wildcats pulled off the successful trick play in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 9-6 win over Carlisle in a Division III Southwest District championship game.

The victory put BHS in the regional tournament for the first time in school history. The district championship was the school’s first in baseball in five tries, having finished as runnersup in 1951, 1995, 1997, 2000 and 2015.

The only thing that would have made the trick play more legendary would have been if it was involved in the game-winning run.

Instead, it just gave the Wildcats a more comfortable three-run lead. Which, as coach Aaron Lawson said, was a big deal.

“If you can hand your ace three runs (for a lead) and say “Give me three outs, I really like our odds’,” Lawson said.

The play came with Howard on first and Preston Griffin on third with two outs in the seventh. Blanchester led 8-6.

But the basis or idea for the trick play came the day before.

“We were going to do it on Saturday but it got rained out,” Howard said. “The fact that he (Lawson) called me to do it, in a district championship game, I knew it had to be important.”

So Howard practiced the play. Get your lead off first, two take hard steps toward second as if attempting a steal, then fall down. Not only fall down but scramble to get up.

The hope is to lure the Carlisle pitcher off the mound physically - and away from Griffin mentally. Howard then had to remain in a run-down or pickle play long enough that Griffin could scamper home with the all important ninth run.

“I had four reps on Saturday and Sunday,” Howard said of his practicing the trick play. “Before that we only practiced it twice (early in the year).”

When Howard hit the dirt and the pitcher began racing toward him, the plan was destined for success, and a place in history.

“I think Sunday’s (fall down) was probably the best,” Howard said. “I felt comfortable doing it. Everybody said I should have won an Academy Award or all these acting awards.”