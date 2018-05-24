Blessing resigns as WHS softball coach

Glen Blessing has resigned as the Wilmington High School softball coach, according to athletic director Troy Diels.

Blessing told members of the softball program on Wednesday about his decision to not return in 2019, Diels said.

Blessing was the varsity head coach of the Lady Hurricane for seven seasons. He had a 75-65 record as head coach.

Wilmington was 9-10 this season and finished third in the SBAAC American Division.

The Lady Hurricane also were third in their final season of the South Central Ohio League in 2017.

Glen Blessing http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SFT_blessing.jpg Glen Blessing