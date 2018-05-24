Goings advances but heartbreak for Luke, Regan

PIQUA – It was a tough day for Clinton County Thursday on the first day of competition at the Region 8 Track & Field Championship at Piqua High School.

Clinton-Massie’s Scott Goings will run in the 300-meter hurdle final on Saturday, finishing in 40.25 and placing fifth among the eight qualifiers from Thursday’s competition.

The four times ahead of Goings in the preliminary heats were all in the 39-second range. The last of the eight qualifying times was 40.65, so it’s a tight field.

He ran 16.48 and finished 15th among competitors in Thursday’s 110-meter high hurdles.

Regan Ostermeier will have another shot Saturday in the discus but her shot put performance was agonizing.

She was fifth overall, missing the final state qualifying spot by 6.5 inches. Ostermeier’s best was 36.5.25 and fourth place was 36-11.75.

Nathan Gibbs cleared 12-6 in the pole vault but 13-4 was the final height to advance to the state meet next week. Gibbs missed all three attempts at 13-0.

Luke Richardson injured his hamstring during his first attempt in the long jump. His second attempt was just 17-0.25 and his season sadly came to an end. He did not run the 100-meter dash.

“Heartbroken,” CM coach Scott Rolf said.

The Clinton-Massie girls 4×200-meter relay was 14th and just over three seconds off the final qualifying time.

SUMMARY

May 24 2018

Region 8 Track & Field Championship

@Piqua High School

Girls Results

SHOT PUT: 5, Regan Ostermeier (BL) 36-5.25

4×200 RELAY: 14, (Preliminary) Clinton-Massie (Lynch, Richardson, Wellman, Greathouse) 1:52.85

Boys Results

POLE VAULT: 7, Nathan Gibbs (CM) 12-6

LONG JUMP: 15, Luke Richardson (CM) 17-0.25

110 HURDLES: 15 (Preliminary) Scott Goings (CM) 16.48

100 DASH: Luke Richardson (CM)

300 HURDLES: Scott Goings (CM)

Scott Goings will run in the 300-meter hurdles Saturday at Piqua. If he finishes in the top four, he’ll advance to the Division II state track and field meet. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_TRF_cm_goingsEC.jpg Scott Goings will run in the 300-meter hurdles Saturday at Piqua. If he finishes in the top four, he’ll advance to the Division II state track and field meet. News Journal File Photo