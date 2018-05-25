Clinton-Massie coaching openings for 2018-19

Clinton-Massie has the following openings for coaches for the 2018-19 school year.
High school openings:
• Assistant varsity boys basketball
• Reserve volleyball
• Reserve boys basketball
• Reserve girls soccer
Middle school openings:
• Seventh grade football head coach
• Middle school assistant football
• Seventh grade volleyball
Anyone interested in coaching should contact Clinton-Massie athletic director Cindy Running at the school or via email: cindy.running(at)gapps.clinton-massie.com.
