Clinton-Massie coaching openings for 2018-19

Clinton-Massie has the following openings for coaches for the 2018-19 school year.

High school openings:

• Assistant varsity boys basketball

• Reserve volleyball

• Reserve boys basketball

• Reserve girls soccer

Middle school openings:

• Seventh grade football head coach

• Middle school assistant football

• Seventh grade volleyball

Anyone interested in coaching should contact Clinton-Massie athletic director Cindy Running at the school or via email: cindy.running(at)gapps.clinton-massie.com.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-8.jpg