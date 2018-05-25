Heys 10th in Region 8 3,200

HUBER HEIGHTS – The track season for Simon Heys ended Friday night at the Region 8 Track & Field Championship at Wayne High School. Competing in the 3,200-meter run, Heys got off to fast start but finished 10th in the race with a time of 10:07.21. The fourth place time – the final time advancing to next week’s state meet – was a 9:24.83.
