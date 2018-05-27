Burnam earns All-America honors in final collegiate race

LA CROSSE, Wisc. – Wilmington College men’s track and field senior Pierce Burnam finished his collegiate career by earning All-America honors.

The New Richmond High School graduate was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles on the final day of the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field National Championship meet Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Burnam once again broke his own school record with a time of 51.82 seconds. The top eight individuals earn All-America recognition.

Burnam is the 26th individual to earn outdoor All-America honors under head track and field coach Ron Combs. In addition, Burnam’s performance is the 16th to garner outdoor All-America honors for the Fightin’ Quakers in the last 20 years.

The former Lions standout also holds the distinction of being the only Wilmington hurdler in the last two decades to earn All-America honors.