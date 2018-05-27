Lauer: Senior trio provided talent, leadership

MASON – Clinton-Massie has just three seniors on its 2018 roster.

So physically there will be a trio of positions to fill – Claire Carruthers at first base, Kelsey Carter at shortstop and Ashlie Miller left field.

But the intangibles the three Lady Falcons will take with them as they leave the program will be huge.

“The leadership they’ve provided is something the juniors will have to step up with,” said CM coach Anthony Lauer.

ALDER YOUTH: Along with starting pitcher Katelyn Perkins, Alder had two other seniors in the regional championship game lineup and five on the entire roster.

Greenville has just two seniors on its roster.

So there’s a good chance you’ll see these three teams battling it out for the state tournament again in 2019.

STILL THE (ONLY) ONE: As Clinton-Massie’s season ended on Saturday, Clinton County still has just one softball team that can put “state semifinalist” on its resume.

The 2005 Blanchester Ladycats.

Under the direction of Jamey Grogg, Blanchester was defeated by Chillicothe Zane Trace in its semifinal game.

Grogg watched Saturday’s regional title game from the stands at Mason High School.

GOOD JOB: Alder’s hard-hitting lineup put together its share of quality at-bats on Saturday.

But the team’s leading hitter, Jillian Jakse, was 0-for-4. Jakse was 21-for-34 on the season coming into the game.

REGION 8 NOTEBOOK

By Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

