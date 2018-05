Wilmington High School is searching for a varsity fast-pitch softball coach.

The opening came when Glen Blessing resigned after seven seasons in charge of the Lady Hurricane program.

Interested candidates should send resume and letter of interest no later than June 15 to WHS athletic director Troy Diels, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, 45177.

Diels email address is troy.diels@wilmington.k12.oh.us.

