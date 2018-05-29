HOF, scholar-athlete banquet June 14 at Expo Center

The Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and Wilmington News Journal Clinton County Scholar Athlete ceremony, will be held June 14 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center.

The 2018 class of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame consists of Jim Rankin, Susan Holliday, Bruce McKee, Dan Watson and Brian Mudd.

The News Journal Scholar-Athlete will be selected among nominees submitted by varsity coaches from Wilmington, Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton high schools.

Scholar-athlete nominees are:

• From Wilmington HS: Heather Fryman, Stephen Krause, Katlyn Jamiel, Sydney Wright, Drew Moyer, Sophia Reed, Sam Osborn, Morgan Bahr

• From Blanchester HS: Sierra Drake, Madison Curless, Brant Bandow, Shelbie Rose

• From Clinton-Massie HS: Max Carnevale, Katie Hughes, Claire Carruthers, Anne Thompson, Kelsey Carter, Trey Uetrecht, Weston Trampler, Matt Asher

• From East Clinton HS: Blake Bronson, Sierra Christian, Paige Lilly, Logan Kelly, Alex Pence, Dylan Michael

Reservations can be made for the event in person or by phone through the News Journal. Each reservation is $25 and includes dinner which is being catered by Beaugard’s Southern Barbecue.

Reservations must be paid for with cash or check made payable to the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame.

Sponsors for the event include Gold-Level sponsors Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance, Drayer Physical Therapy and Beacon Orthopaedic and Bronze-Level sponsors Brown Funeral Home, GradeCo., Buffalo Wild Wings Wilmington and Edward Jones Financial Advisor: Butch Hooper.

Previous winners of the Wilmington News Journal Scholar-Athlete Award are:

• 2012: Travis Jackson (BHS, Jordanne Finley (EC)

• 2013: Colt Briggs (WHS)

• 2014: Bayle Wolf (CM), Logan Frederick (CM)

• 2015: Ian Henson (EC), Allison White (WHS)

• 2016: Alex Miller (WHS), Miquela Santoro (CM)

• 2017: Alison Dooley (WHS), Thomas Wright (EC)

Members of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame are:

• Class of 1997: Bill Anders, Don DeVoe, Don Fields, Louisa Gerritz Garry, Bobby Joe Hooper, Bob Jacoby Jr., Greg Nared, John Petty, Fred Raizk, Harold Reno, Phil Snow, Catherine Williams, Gary Williams, Mike “Big Daddy” Wilson.

• Class of 1998: Harry “Chick” Brown, Harold “Laz” Carter, Joe Fife, Marv Gregory, Cleo Hamilton, Willard Henry, John Hutchens, Robbin Luck, Bill McLaughlin, Charles “Ebby” Sims, Dwight Wallace, Marvin Walls.

• Class of 1999: David Ames, Carl Boring, Lyn Brooks Manos, Tom Carey, Beryl “Buck” Carter, Dean Cluxton, Jack Haley, Dale Jones, Dick Plummer, Tom Rudisill Sr., Wayne “Bucky” Scott, Bruce Taylor.

• Class of 2000: Teana Addis, Jim “Dugan” Bailey, Bill Current, Jim Davis, Jerri Ford Newton, Tony Lamke, Edgar “Lefty” McFadden, Jack O’Rourke Sr., Mike Taylor, Paul Turner, H.R. Townsend, Dean “Oakie” Waddell.

• Class of 2001: Rob Butcher, Gary Downing, Nathan Hale, Tom Jones Sr., Leon “Bud” Lewis, Elizabeth George Konnersman, Kathy Sprenz McCord, Michelle Hutchins Rooney, Jackie Watson, Kermit Zimmerman.

• Class of 2002: Vernon Hooper Sr., Mark Huber, Bob Jacoby Sr., Bill Ramseyer, Paul Schwamberger, Charlotte Smith Stukey, Mike Wallace, Tom Wynn.

• Class of 2003: Randy L. Binkley, Susan A. Huff, Steve Larrick, Glen R. Murphy, Roger Reveal, Tom Sheley, Tim Wilson, Harlan “Biff” Wysong.

• Class of 2004: Dean Beckett, Tony Berlin, Vernon J. “Butch” Hooper, Jim Johnson, Roy H. King, W. Glenn MacDonald, Hugh Terrell, Deanne Arnold Whalen.

• Class of 2005: Jim Burroughs, Steve Cluxton, Joe Denehy, Krista George, Tim Haley, Duane Lundy, Ron Sexton, Peyton “Too Tall” Telfair.

• Class of 2006: Katrina Butcher, Ron Duncan, Jeff Garman, Walt Hobble, Jon Hopkins, Gary Rinehart, Larry Terrell.

• Class of 2007: Ellen Brown, Casey Chroust, Jeff Hobbs, Russell J. Hodson, Larry Richard, Kiesha Michelle Cowin Richardson, Jack Rittenhouse.

• Class of 2008: Lisa Eichelberger Arehart, Roger Barber, Ron Grove, Ralph Robinson, Mickey Vanscoy, David Wagenseller, Chester “Red” Wilson, Doug Zeigler.

• Class of 2009: David P. Gray, Joe Kratzer, Bill Russell, Megan Woodruff Slivka, Mark Woodruff.

• Class of 2010: Donna Jones Berlin, Fred Summers, Michael Graham, Jim Burton, Gary Nuhn, Brent Patton.

• Class of 2011: No class inducted.

• Class of 2012: Joyce Arrasmith, Dr. Gabrielle Wedding, Casey Duncan, Beth Collett Beam, Casey Seeger Reed

• Class of 2013: Harry L. Brumbaugh, Andy Copeland, Eileen D. Grosse, Andrew H. Olds, Sally Orihood

• Class of 2014:​ Sid Bagford, R. Brad Barber, Desireé Jones, Todd A. Lane, Marie Matrka

• Class of 2015: Harold A. Dodd, Michelle Elston, Dr James E Faris, Roger Ilg, Allen Wilkinson

• Class of 2016: Kroger Babb, Charles Murphy, Jennifer Caldwell Iapichino, Kurt Blohm, Dale Hillard, William Huffman, Gary Newsome

• Class of 2017: David Allen, Bruce Boggs, Roger Roberts, Joni Streber, Rodney “Butch” Whitaker

Holliday, McKee, Mudd, Rankin, Watson 2018 class