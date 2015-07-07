All-Stars on parade in downtown Cincinnati

MLB All-Stars from the Cincinnati Reds and every other Major League Baseball team will travel through the streets of Cincinnati in Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and Silverado vehicles prior to the 2015 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14 in the 11th annual MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet.

The parade will start at Fifth Street and Vine Street travel south on Walnut Street, and turn onto Second Street as the players make their way to Great American Ball Park via Rosa Parks Street, where they will pass by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

The route will then turn onto Theodore M. Berry Way to E. Freedom Way, before concluding at Great American Ball Park. The vehicles will travel the route on an approximately 3,450 linear foot red carpet. A map of the route is included at the end of the release.

The event, which is free for fans, will begin at 1 p.m. ET and is scheduled to feature all of the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Stars in Chevrolet Silverado trucks. Serving as Grand Marshal, Barry Larkin will lead the parade through the streets in a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible. Following Larkin, Bruce Bochy and Ned Yost, the NL and AL All-Star team managers, will lead their teams down the carpet in Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertibles. With the outcome of the All-Star Game again determining which League will have home field advantage in the World Series, the Commissioner’s Trophy given to the World Series Champion and crafted by Tiffany & Company will be on display as part of the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet.

In the spirit of the parade held each Opening Day in Cincinnati to celebrate the start of the season, prior to the All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet, beginning at Noon ET a number of local dignitaries and groups including Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, the Cincinnati Police and Fire Departments, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, a youth marching band and local Little League Baseball and Softball teams will participate in the Cincinnati Reds tribute to local organizations. Following this pre-parade, a number of MLB mascots, including the Reds’ Mr. Redlegs, Rosie Red, Gapper and Mr. Red, will be along the route interacting with fans.

MLB Network will telecast the event nationally at 3 p.m. ET, with a simulcast available on MLB.com. Greg Amsinger and Sean Casey will host the event for MLB Network with Heidi Watney conducting interviews and providing reports along the route. MLB Network will air an abbreviated version at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As part of the ongoing commitment by Major League Baseball to environmental sustainability, MLB is again implementing measures to reduce the event’s carbon emissions and make it more environmentally friendly. For the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show, the players will be traveling on a red carpet made from 100 percent recycled fiber that will be recycled after its use. Chevrolet will be providing flex-fuel capable Silverado vehicles for the players and their families to ride in during the event.

Additionally, an all-star team of fashion and beauty experts have signed on to dress a group of players’ wives exclusively for the event. Fashion house Nicole Miller will provide dresses and event attire, including the wardrobe for MLB Network’s Heidi Watney, from their collection available at the Soho Boutique in downtown Cincinnati. Led by Education Artistry Executive, John Hernandez, Bobbi Brown’s professional team of makeup artists will be providing Long-Wear Makeup Lessons to ensure their makeup stays put all day, even in the summer heat and humidity. Bumble and bumble will be on-site to style their hair. Additional items will be provided by Tory Burch and Worthy Skincare.