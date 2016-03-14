WC bats quiet in doubleheader loss

RICHMOND, Ind. – Pitching continues to be a bright spot for the Wilmington College baseball team, but the offense hasn’t supported the arms. The trend continued Saturday as the Fightin’ Quakers dropped both ends of a non-conference doubleheader to Earlham, 4-1 and 3-0.

In game one, Wilmington had its best opportunity in the top of ninth inning as the Fightin’ Quakers loaded the bases with no outs.

Sophomore Jake Robinson opened the inning with a single and moved to third on a walk by freshman Jake Hyatt and a single by freshman Antonio Miller. However all three runners stayed put as the inning, and game, ended with three straight strikeouts. Wilmington finished the game 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Senior Corey Walker led the sixth off with a triple and scored Wilmington’s lone run on a groundout. He finished with day 2-for-3, while sophomore Daniel Hayes recorded his first hits of the season, going 2-for-3.

Freshman Jared Ferenchak (1-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and 5 2/3 innings.

In the nightcap, the Fightin’ Quakers were limited to three hits in the shutout loss.

Senior Tyler Schrock was responsible for two of WC’s three hits, going 2-for-4 with a double. Freshman Coltin Shafer had Wilmington’s only other hit.

Freshman Jarett Trautman (1-2) took the loss, allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.

