Mount Union wallops Wilmington 29-1

ALLIANCE – The Wilmington College women’s lacrosse team fell to Mount Union, 29-1, Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Mount Union Stadium.

Junior Nikki Northern (Dayton, OH/Chaminade Julienne) scored Wilmington’s only goal of the game, a marker with 19:11 remaining in the first half.

Senior Stephanie Belz (Gahanna, OH/Lincoln) led the team with five draw controls as Mount Union held a 21-11 edge in draw controls.

Senior Katie Bennett (Newport, OH/Frontier) made five saves and had a team-high six ground balls.

Wilmington (2-10 overall, 4-0 OAC) hosts Capital 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action.