LEADING OFF: Arrieta goes for 10-0, Wright may face DL stint

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

___

ARRIETA’S TURN

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (9-0, 1.72 ERA) will try to become the major’s first 10-game winner against the Dodgers. He is the first Cubs starter to win his first nine decisions in a season since Kenny Holtzman in 1967. The only Cubs starter with a longer season-opening streak was Jim McCormick, who started 16-0 in 1886. Arrieta is 20-0 with a 0.98 ERA in 22 starts since Aug. 1, 2015.

NOT QUITE WRIGHT

Mets captain David Wright could be headed to the disabled list with a herniated disk in his neck. The third baseman said he will be examined by a specialist after missing his third straight game Monday. He had an MRI and took oral anti-inflammatory medicine over the weekend. “It’s been slight, but at least there’s been a little bit of relief the last couple of days,” said Wright, who is having trouble turning his head. “I’ve got my fingers crossed that this medication kicks in a little bit.”

ALSO UNDEFEATED

Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis (4-0) is seeking the first 5-0 start of his career. He was the winning pitcher against the Angels last Wednesday despite allowed a season-high six runs in five innings, his shortest outing of the season. He faces Corey Kluber (4-5), who has won his last two starts and allowed three earned runs over his last 14 innings.

ARMING UP

Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole (5-3, 2.53 ERA) gets a marquee showdown against Marlins ace Jose Fernandez (7-2, 2.82). Cole is 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA in his last four starts. Fernandez is 21-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 31 career starts at Marlins Park.

UPSWING FOR PEAVY?

The Giants need veteran right-hander Jake Peavy to continue his recent resurgence, especially with Matt Cain on the disabled list. Peavy will bring an ugly 7.26 ERA into his start against the Braves as he tries to build on his recent improved results. Peavy has allowed only one earned run in two of his last three starts. The other start in that span was a lackluster loss to the Cubs in which he lasted only 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs.