Lady Falcons rally but fall short to Legacy Christian in opener

WAYNESVILLE – Legacy Christian hit 12 three-pointers Friday en route to a 63-54 win over Clinton-Massie in girls basketball action in a tournament at Waynesville.

The Lady Falcons (0-1) will play 6 p.m. Saturday against the loser of the Friday night game between Dayton Christian and Waynesville.

Emily Riddle of Legacy Christian had 10 of her 16 points in the opening period as the Lady Falcons fell behind 23-13. Johanna Theetge had nine of her 22 points in the first period.

Massie trailed 37-23 at halftime and 53-42 at the end of three quarters. Faith Cottrell led the charge by scoring eight in the third for the Lady Falcons.

Massie scored the first nine points in the fourth quarter to cut the difference to 53-51 with 5:30 to play in the fourth.

“Just couldn’t get over the jump,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

The 12 three-pointers offset a terrible free throw shooting night for Legacy Christian, who was just 9 for 22. Massie was unable to take advantage of it, though.

McGraw said Theetge had a “heck of a game” for the Lady Falcons as did McKenzie Avery in her first varsity game.

SUMMARY

November 24, 2017

Legacy Christian 63 Clinton-Massie 54

LC 23.14.16.10…..63

CM 13.10.19.12…..54

(54) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Theetge 4-2-12/15-22 Cottrell 9-0-1/5-19 Ireland 0-0-0-0 Avery 4-0-3/5-11 Doss 0-0-0-0 Crawford 1-0-0-2 Smith 0-0-0-0 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Chowning 0-0-0-0 Lay 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-2-16/25-54

(63) LEGACY CHRISTIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) A. Kensinger 5-5-0-15 M. Kensinger 0-0-0-0 Riddie 4-1-7/10-16 O. Combs 2-2-1/4-7 Barber 2-0-0/2-4 M. Combs 4-2-1/2-11 Ahrer 4-2-0/4-10 Leach 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-12-9/22-63

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_swishrgb.jpg