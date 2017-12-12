Lady ‘Cane swimmers hold of St. Mary’s Memorial

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington girls swim team finished first in its tri-meet against St. Mary’s Memorial and Clinton-Massie Tuesday at Wilmington College.

Petra Bray led the Hurricane with first place finishes in the 100-meter backstroke, 50 free and as part of the 200-meter free relay team with Abby Greene, Leah Deck and Rachael Billups.

Greene also was part of the first-place 400-meter free relay team with Meredith and Carrie Robinson and Shannon O’Boyle.

Maddie Adkins took the top spot in the 400-meter free relay for the Hurricane.

Clinton-Massie’s top finishes were seconds by the quartet of Lillian Lentine, Sydney Bashaw, and McKenzie and Alyssa Carter in the 200-meter medley and free relays; and Lentine in the 200-meter IM and 100-meter backstroke.

TEAM RESULTS: Wilmington 122, St. Mary’s Memorial 108, Clinton-Massie 47.

