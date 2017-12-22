1-2 punch of Floyd, McCarren lead Astros over Warriors

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton Astros flew away with an 88-63 win over the Adena Warriors in their non-conference matchup Friday night at the EC gym.

“This was a good team win for us,” EC head coach Tony Berlin said. “We had nine guys who scored so that is always good.”

Wyatt Floyd led the Astros with 29 points. JT McCarren had 22 and Jacob Olds had 12.

“Jacob Olds played really well for us tonight,” said Berlin.

Zach Fout led Adena with 20 points.

Adena started off with a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. It wasn’t long after that East Clinton returned the favor and took a 5-3 lead. Both teams went back and forth throughout the quarter until East Clinton was able to go on a stretch in the final minutes of the period giving them an eight-point advantage going into the second quarter, 21-13.

With 11 points and perfection from the free throw line, Floyd led the Astros to another dominant quarter, outscoring the Warriors 19-12 and giving them a 15-point lead at the half, 40-25.

East Clinton got off to a fast start in the second half increasing its lead to more than 20 points in just the first few minutes. Despite starting off slow, the Warriors began to show signs of a comeback midway through third as they went on a run bringing the Astro lead within 14 by the end of the period. 60-46.

But East Clinton was not going to be denied on this night. The Astros quickly gained control of the game in the fourth and pushed the lead back to 20.

The Astros look forward to their next game when they will play Georgetown at home on Jan. 5. Georgetown is currently leading the SBAAC National Division.

“This gives us a lot of confidence going on after the New Year’s break,” said Berlin. “Hopefully we can build off of this and be more consistent as the year goes on.”

SUMMARY

December 22 2017

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 88 Adena 63

EC 21.19.20.18…..88

AD 13.12.21.17…..63

(88) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 3-0-0-6 Smith 1-0-0-2 McCarren 10-1-1-22 Pence 3-0-1-7 Peterman 1-1-0-3 Z. Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Michael 2-0-1-5 Floyd 9-1-10-29 Neanover 0-0-0-0 Olds 6-0-0-12 Kelly 1-0-0-2 M. Mitchell 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 36-3-13-88

(63) ADENA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Blevins 2-0-0-4 Fout 9-1-1-20 Sykes 2-1-3-8 Bennett 2-1-2-7 Fogelson 6-0-0-12 Throckmorton 1-0-0-2 Sheahy 2-2-0-6 Garrison 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 26-5-6-63

By Seth Murdock WNJ Sports Writer

Seth Murdock is a student reporter who covers high school events for the News Journal.

