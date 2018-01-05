Mudd undergoes surgery to remove tumor

Three hours after his procedure was scheduled, Clinton-Massie coach Brian Mudd underwent surgery to remove a cue-ball sized tumor in his brain Friday night.

According to Travis Miller, a close friend and fellow teacher at Clinton-Massie, Mudd is at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. He was in good spirits leading up to the surgery, in part because of the outpouring of support he received via Facebook and Twitter.

“I’m absolutely amazed at the attitude and good spirits that he’s been in,” Miller said. “He is being positive. It helps to have all the support of the Clinton-Massie … Clinton County community, for that matter. He’s had lots of visitors, lots of fellowship over the last 72 hours. Students have come by, fellow teachers, long-time friends, family members. It’s been pretty uplifting for him.”

Mudd is currently the boys golf and boys track and field coach at Clinton-Massie. He is formerly the varsity boys basketball coach at CMHS.

Miller said Mudd, 46, went to a chiropractor on Tuesday for a neck realignment. He’d been experiencing headaches and other symptoms for several weeks, Miller said. Once he told the symptoms to the chiropractor, Mudd was told to seek further medical advice.

Later that day, Mudd had a brain scan that “immediately” revealed a fairly large-size mass in his brain. Mudd was admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Results of the surgery were not known as this story went to press but Miller said there are multiple scenarios for Mudd and his future. “There are scenarios that could have him back to work in three to four weeks at school,” Miller said.

Once the mass is removed, a biopsy will be sent to a pathologist for further testing. “That’s when you understand what the diagnosis really is and what the path forward will be,” Miller said.

Miller said school being closed on Tuesday may have given Mudd “the time and motivation to get this taken care of.”

Said Miller, “The headaches weren’t that severe. Had he not been off work, he would have went to school Tuesday.”

Mudd and his wife Tammy have a daughter Cierra.

“He is extremely blessed with the emotional and community pouring their hearts out and with their prayers,” Miller said. “It’s truly helped carry him through what has been a very difficult 72 to 96 hours.”

Brian Mudd (right) is the long-time track and field coach at Clinton-Massie. He also coaches golf and is formerly the varsity boys basketball coach. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_TF_cm_demler3state-1.jpg Brian Mudd (right) is the long-time track and field coach at Clinton-Massie. He also coaches golf and is formerly the varsity boys basketball coach. Mark Huber | News Journal File Photo

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

