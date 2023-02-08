Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Clarksville male for alleged domestic violence at 1:35 p.m. on February 3. According to the report, a relative had reported the suspect had allegedly threatened him. Drugs were suspected to be involved. The incident took place at a Clarksville residence.

• Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Beavercreek male for alleged theft at 12:01 a.m. on February 5. According to the report, two box trailers were stolen from a local church in Chester Township. The trailers were later recovered in Greene County. The two trailers were, in total, valued at $13,000.

• At 8:33 p.m. on January 31, deputies received a report of a domestic dispute occurring at a State Route 134 South in Union Township. A female subject had apparent minor injuries. A 44-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 11:40 a.m. on February 1, a Green Township female reported she was being harassed by a 42-year-old Clarksville male, who was known to the victim. The report indicates the offense as telecommunication harassment.

• At 4:06 p.m. on February 2, a 35-year-old New Vienna male reported teal-colored Ram pick-up truck was stolen from his rental storage facility on North South Street. No suspect was listed.

• At 6:10 p.m. on February 6, deputies received a report of illegal dumping. According to the report, Clinton County Waste Management advised a 67-year-old Martinsville male allegedly dumped items in the Clinton County Public Recycling Center “that was not authorized or approved to be placed in the recycling center.”

• At 1:14 p.m. on January 30, deputies received a report of littering occurring that occurred at the 1200 block of Hunt Road in Midland/Jefferson Township. No further details were listed.

