Community Action holds social services forum

Clinton County Community Action Program recently held a social services forum for community agencies to gather to share information about what services their agencies provide to the community. There were over 15 agencies represented at the meeting. Moving forward the Forum will be held on a quarterly basis. Any agency interested in participating should contact Community Action at 937-382-8365.

