GBK Final: Wilmington 44, Taylor 41

MIDDLETOWN — In a back and forth tournament battle, Wilmington outlasted Taylor 44-41 Wednesday night in a Division II sectional at Middletown High School.

With the win, the Hurricane advances to meet Indian Hill 3:30 p.m. Saturday at MHS in the second round.

Wilmington is 10-12 and has won three of its last four games.

Taylor, a member of the Cincinnati Hills League, finishes its season at 14-9 but lost the final four games of the season.

For what it’s worth, Indian Hill also is a member of the CHL and defeated Taylor twice this season, 53-49 at IH and 50-37 at THS.

Wilmington took an 11-6 lead after one but the offense went south in the second quarter and Taylor surged into the lead, 15-13.

The Hurricane went back up after three, 26-25, as the up and down contest. After trailing 33-32, a 6-0 run put Wilmington up 38-33 with less than a minute to go.

The last 57 seconds must have seemed like an eternity to the Hurricane faithful but in the end WHS held on for the win.

SUMMARY

Feb 8, 2023

Div II Sectional

@Middletown High School

Wilmington 44, Taylor 41