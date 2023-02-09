WC transforms rooms into showcase spaces

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College inaugurated two recently renovated rooms in Pyle Student Center with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Previously known as Dining Rooms C&D and Dining Room E, these spaces, which are located adjacent to the TOP (Top of Pyle) Dining Hall, were dedicated as the Sidney Mishkin Board Room and Friends Dining Room. The Wilmington/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce conducted the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

President Trevor Bates noted, “These facilities will provide high-quality engagement and programmatic space for campus activities, with the Friends Dining Room being prioritized for student-life functions.”

The renovations and new furniture were made possible by a gift from the family of Sidney Mishkin, a 1959 graduate, former member of the Board of Trustees and major financial supporter of the College. The Sidney Mishkin Board Room was named in his memory — he passed away in October 2021— while the Friends Dining Room pays tribute to four lifelong friends of Mishkin.

Bates hearkened words Mishkin repeated many times when speaking about his alma mater: “Wilmington College is where my life began. It really did. I would have been nowhere without the College.”

“What a powerful statement!” the president said, noting that Mishkin “embodied” the College’s mission of preparing, educating and inspiring all students for a life of service and success. “I wish to share my sincere appreciation to the Mishkin family for their love and support of Wilmington College.”

Bates announced the Board of Trustees approved conferring Mishkin with an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree posthumously at WC’s 147th Commencement in May.

When Mishkin came to Wilmington College in the mid-1950s, he became friends with four young men with similar backgrounds: John Wiedenheft, James N. Schultz, James N. Shelton and Kempton Carroll. They all went on to enjoy lives of service and success and, in the words of Mishkin, “These are persons of character who were the first in their families to go to college — thanks to Wilmington College, they weren’t the last.”

Mishkin enjoyed a successful career as a practicing attorney in Indianapolis for 40 years. He served on WC’s Board of Trustees for 12 years, from 2002 through 2014, including a period as chair. Upon his retirement from the Board, it conferred upon him the rare title “Life Trustee” in recognition of his leadership and selfless service. The College honored Mishkin and his wife, Sharon, in 2019 as Philanthropists-of-the-Year.

Sharon Mishkin and their daughter, Tracy, attended the ceremony. “It’s my family’s honor to be able to give back to Wilmington College, which gave so much to these five men,” Sharon said. “Also, I know Sid would be thrilled to receive the honorary degree.”