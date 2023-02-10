1,000 points for Katie

WILMINGTON — Wilmington defeated Hillsboro 39-38 Wednesday night as Katie Murphy scored the 1,000th point of her career in a thrilling non-league contest at Fred Summers Court.

Murphy led all scorers in the game with 17 points. Following her was Blake Herdman for the Lady Indians with 15.

Murphy’s milestone came with 7:43 to go in the third when she made a free throw. She joins Mya Jackson, Erica Richardson, Julie Earley, Katrina Butcher, Casey Seeger and Moriah Cain as the WHS girls basketball 1,000-point scorers.

The game began as each side played excellent defense, with Hillsboro (3-17) striking first at 5:45 in the opening quarter off a great cut from Herdman. Wilmington (9-12) scored its first points from the field off beautiful post work from senior Ke’Asia Robinson. Herdman and Murphy traded three-pointers, but a Caroline Diels basket late gave WHS an 11-9 lead after one.

Hillsboro scored the first three points of the second quarter to take the lead before Diels snatched it right back for the Hurricane. An Addyson Miles three ball gave the lead back to the Lady Indians. Hillsboro closed the half on an 8-4 run and held a 20-17 lead into halftime.

The first score of the second half came as Murphy knocked down the free throw for her 1,000th career point. Energized by the great accomplishment, the Lady Cane went on a 12-4 run to begin the half. Hillsboro clawed back, however, with Kobie Miles nailing a buzzer beating three to tie it at 31 going into the fourth.

Wilmington opened the fourth with a Noszka three and a Robinson two for a 36-31 lead. Hillsboro came all the way back, taking a 38-37 lead. Wilmington would not be denied, however, with Aidynne Tippett nailing a contested lay-in with 47 seconds left. After great defensive possessions, Wilmington walked away victorious.

SUMMARY

Feb. 1, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 39, Hillsboro 38

H^9^11^11^7^^38

W^11^6^14^8^^39

(38) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bledsoe 3-0-1-7 Miles 2-2-0-6 Scott 1-0-0-2 Miles 2-1-1-6 Herdman 4-2-5-15 Boyd 0-0-2-2 Taylor 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-5-9/13-38

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 3-0-4-10 Noszka 2-1-0-5 Tippett 1-0-0-2 C. Diels 2-0-3-7 Murphy 4-3-4-15 Adams 0-0-0-0 Conley 0-0-0-0 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-4-11/19-39

FIELD GOALS: H (12-35) Bledsoe 3-3; W (12-36)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: H (5-11) Herdman 2-5 K. Miles 2-2; W (4-10) Murphy 3-6

FREE THROWS: H (9-14) Herdman 5-6; W (11-19) Diels 3-4

REBOUNDS: H-25 (Herdman 7, K. Miles 4, Scott 3, Boyd 3, A. Miles 3, Bledsoe 2, Taylor 1); W-24 (Diels 9, Tippett 4, Murphy 3, Conley 2, Robinson 2, Walker 1)

ASSISTS: H-2 (Bledsoe 2); W-5 (Diels 2, Murphy 1, Tippett 1, Noszka 1)

STEALS: H-5 (Scott 2, Herdman 2, Boyd 1); W-9 (Murphy 4, C. Diels 3, Tippett 1, Noszka 1)

BLOCKS: H-2 (Herdman 1, Bledsoe 1); W-2 (Robinson 1, Murphy 1)

TURNOVERS: H-15; W-12

Samuel Gould is a student at Clinton-Massie High School. He covers high school sports for the News Journal.