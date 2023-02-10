Local elected president of OCWGA board

DELAWARE – Clinton County resident John Settlemyre has been elected president of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association board, which works to advocate, promote and enhance opportunities for Ohio grain farmers. Settlemyre represents growers in District 9, which includes 19 counties. He grows corn and soybeans on his family-owned operation in Clarksville.

A fifth-generation farmer, Settlemyre seeks to help increase membership in the OCWGA and bring greater awareness and usage of renewable ethanol. He also serves on the Clinton County Soil and Water Board.

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) recently announced the results of the board member elections to the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association (OCWGA), the Ohio Corn Checkoff, and the Small Grains Checkoff, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Clark Sheets, Jr. has been elected to chair the Ohio Corn Checkoff board after serving as vice chair. The Ohio Corn Checkoff Board works to develop and expand markets, fund research and provide education about corn.

Sheets represents Ohio corn growers of District 15, which includes 19 counties. Sheets farms in Fairfield and Hocking counties, where he grows corn, wheat, hay and soybeans. Sheets is a former Hocking County commissioner and is currently the secretary of the Hocking County Community Improvement Corporation.

Nick Wolford has been elected chair of the Small Grains Checkoff board. The Ohio Small Grains Checkoff is a voluntary, self-help program that uses funds for research, market development and education of small grains.

Wolford is a Pickaway County wheat, corn and soybean grower, representing the 21 counties that comprise District 9. He is also involved in the Ohio Farm Bureau and has a special interest in sustainability, alternative uses and farmer education.

Ohio Corn & Wheat works to create opportunities for long-term Ohio corn and small grain grower profitability and houses two checkoffs and one membership-based organization. The Ohio Corn Checkoff and Ohio Small Grains Checkoff work to develop and expand markets, fund research and provide education about corn and wheat, respectively. The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association is a membership organization advocating for supportive public policy on behalf of its farmer members.

For more information, visit ohiocornandwheat.org.