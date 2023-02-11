GBK Final: Blanchester 54, Felicity 32

BLANCHESTER — Gracie Roy scored 18 points and had eight steals and Ainsley Whitaker and Shelby Panetta combined for 33 rebounds in Blanchester’s 54-32 win over Felicity on Feb. 6.

The Ladycats finish the regular season 5-17 overall, 4-8 against SBAAC National Division foes.

Felicity is 1-20 in all games and 0-12 in the National Division.

Blanchester plays East Clinton today (Feb. 11) in a Division III sectional tournament game at Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 54, Felicity 32

F^7^10^5^10^^32

B^16^13^10^15^^54

(54) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Roy 7-0-4-18 M. Tipton 2-0-1-5 Abbott 3-0-0-6 K. Tipton 1-1-0-3 Trovillo 1-0-2-4 Davenport 1-0-0-2 Whitaker 5-0-0-10 Panetta 1-0-4-6 TOTALS 21-1-11/26-54

FIELD GOALS: B (21-66) Roy 7-12, Whitaker 5-10

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B (1-5)

FREE THROWS: B (11-26) Roy 4-6 Trovillo 2-2

REBOUNDS: B-59 (Whitaker 17, Panetta 16, Roy 6, M. Tipton 6, Abbott 4, K. Tipton 4, Trovillo 4, Davenport 2)

ASSISTS: B-14 (K. Tipton 5, Whitaker 4, Panetta 2, Roy 1, M. Tipton 1, Abbott 1)

STEALS: B-18 (Roy 8, Abbott 3, K. Tipton 2, Trovillo 2, Whitaker 1, Panetta 1, M. Tipton 1)

BLOCKS: B-1 (Whitaker 1)

TURNOVERS: B-15