GBK Final: Indian Hill 48, Wilmington 41

MIDDLETOWN — Wilmington lost its second round tournament game to Indian Hill Saturday 48-41 at Jerry Lucas Court at Middletown High School.

The Hurricane finishes 10-13. Indian Hill advances with a 15-6 record. The Braves will face No. 2 Badin 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at MHS. Badin has won its tournament gaves 71-6 and 70-7.

The two teams battled early behind strong defense. Indian Hill hit a three with 15 seconds to play in the first but Taylor Noszka answered with a two that beat the buzzer.

It was a 15-14 Indian Hill lead in the second but Wilmington surrendered seven unanswered points.

Katie Murphy drove to the basket for two with 28 seconds left in the half to make it a six-point 22-16 game.

Wilmington pulled within one after three, 31-30, but didn’t have enough firepower down the stretch to pull out the win.

