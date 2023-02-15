Recognizing Black History Month

February is the month set aside to call attention to the history of African-Americans living in our local community and across our nation. Much of this particular history has left a definite stain on our history as a nation. I have been transcribing information found in the Democrat and Herald published in Wilmington, Ohio from 1833 until 1840. It was very seldom that any mention was made of an African-American so I found the following item especially noteworthy.

The individual was a former slave and must have been a beloved figure in the community. He warranted a rather long obituary which I shall use in its entirety. The gentleman’s name was John Thompson and the item appeared Friday, August 3, 1838. I would certainly like to know more of his history. Can anyone tell me more?

Departed this life on the 30th July, 1838, John Thompson, of this place. John had heard the guns of the Revolution, and rejoiced with the sons of freedom. He labored near 70 years in the shade of the tree of Liberty, whose fruit was forbidden to him. As John became feeble from age and toil, his kind master, from motives of policy, cast him on the world free. John lived an honest man, and died a Christian, assured of immortality, perpetual freedom and endless joy. He had long been a member of the African M. E. P. Church. His life and death were enviable excepting the chain that bound him so long. He was black, and therefore a slave in this land of equal rights.

Another item published Friday, December 1, 1837 I also found to be historically significant. I have not been able to find more information about this notice in the paper. The language is exactly as it appeared in the article.

“NOTICE is hereby given, that the Wilmington School for the instruction of the colored children of the said town and its vicinity, is expected to be put in operation as soon as a competent teacher can be procured, under the care of a sub-committee from the Centre Quarterly Meeting branch of the committee on the concerns of the people of color of Indiana Yearly Meeting of Friends. Any person wishing to be employed as teacher in said school, for the term of three months or six months, would do well to apply to Micajah Bailey, Henry Harvey, Moses Frazier, or George Carter, who are authorized by the committee to employ a teacher to take charge of the said school, and who reside in Wilmington and its vicinity.”

These early papers contain some very interesting articles and documenting deaths, guardianships, court news, etc. The History Center is very fortunate to have received this wonderful trove of information.

Beth Mitchell is a longtime Clinton County History Center volunteer. She writes articles for its quarterly newsletter about a variety of past Clinton Countians and genealogy subjects.