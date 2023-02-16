Engineer attends national conference

As part of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE), Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous recently attended the National Legislative Conference in Washington DC, where NACE members met with representatives of the White House, US Department of Transportation, and the Transportation and Infrastructure committee of the House of Representatives.

In addition, the engineers attended business meetings for updates of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it can be best addressed for receiving bridge, road, and safety grants for counties in Ohio.