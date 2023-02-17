Falcons fall to defending D3 state champs

Clinton-Massie battled Legacy Christian, the defending Division III state champion, before falling 46-30 Thursday night.

“We wrestled great against a really tough team,” CM coach Spencer Running said. “They are the returning D3 state champions and we stuck in there tough. It was a good thing for our guys to see top level talent right before heading into league.”

Jackson Doyle at 144 and Cash Mounce at 165 came in with pins for the Falcons while Cody Lisle at 106 and Brendan Musser at 175 were both winners by decision. The Falcons also picked up a couple of forfeit wins.

SUMMARY

Feb 16, 2023

Legacy Christian 46, Clinton-Massie 30

106: Cody Lisle dec Taven Norris 7-1

113: Evan Jett was pinned by Eli Campbell 0:32

120: Gatlin Newkirk was dec by Nathan Attisano 16-8

126: Cole Moorman was pinned by Dillon Campbell 1:21

132: Gleb Luce won by forfeit

138: Jaddan Bragg was pinned by Brayden Brown 1:28

144: Jackson Doyle pinned Liam Newman 2:52

150: Brodie Green was pinned by Boede Campbell 4:20

157: Hunter Monds was pinned by Ethan Cooper 3:13

165: Cash Mounce pinned Jonathan Jones 3:23

175: Brendan Musser dec Hayden Ward 6-1

190: Clinton-Massie forfeits

215: Dakin Johnson was pinned by Mat Smith 3:41

285: Matt Fawley won by forfeit