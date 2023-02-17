Moyer, CM relay compete at district meet

Wilmington and Clinton-Massie swimmers competed Friday in the Division II Southwest District Swimming and Diving Championship at Miami University.

Wilmington’s Bailey Moyer was 22nd in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:07.76.

Clinton-Massie’s 400 free relay team was 17th in 4:13.95.

State qualifiers will include, in individual swim events, the top three in each event and 20 at-large qualifiers based on time from each of four district meets for a total of 32 swimmers at the state.

For relays, each district shall provide two automatic qualifiers and the other 16 shall be at-large qualifiers, totaling 24 for the state tournament.