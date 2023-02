The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Thursday, March 23 from 1-3 p.m. The course is open to the public and there is no prerequisite training required to attend.

Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training.

For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382-6673.