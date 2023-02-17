Sometime around 2014, the staff of Community Care Hospice became acutely aware of the unique needs of U.S military veterans as they faced “end of life.” A time when experiences during their service were not always easily shared with family and friends. A time when another veteran to listen and share might be the answer.

With this in mind, then director Patty Settlemeyer and volunteer coordinator Jodi Howard set about recruiting veterans for their newly-formed, “Vet to Vet Program.” — an idea that would pair a veteran volunteer with each veteran patient for a visit to recognize them for their service and say: “Thank you.”

In addition to the veteran volunteers, there came an outpouring of community support. Church groups and civic organizations joined the effort to thank and recognize the Clinton and Highland county veterans with monetary and tangible gifts. One such person is Carol Jenkins.

Jenkins opened the “Cotton Junky Quilt Shop” in July 2008 and started making quilts for veterans in 2010. In 2016, she began making and donating quilts to Community Care Hospice and has donated approximately 150 quilts to date. These quilts have been made possible, in part, from donations and help from family and friends of the shop. While a portion of the fabrics are donated and many hands contribute to making the tops, most of the fabric for the tops, the backings, the batting and the quilting is donated by the Cotton Junky Quilt Shop. Eight to 12 hours goes into the making of each quilt.

Local quilter, Diane Murphy, had partnered with Jenkins over the years on such projects as: The Clinton County Barn Quilt Trail, Make a Difference Day, Leadership Clinton and Dinner in the Fields, to name a few. Additionally, Murphy is a member of the nationwide non-profit organization called “Sewing with a Mission.” When these dedicated quilters heard about Jenkins’s commitment to the military community, they wanted to help.

While the Cotton Junky crew was busy making their contributions, members of “Sewing with a Mission” came together at the Murphy farm in Wilmington last fall to lend their skills and time to this very worthwhile cause. Those attending were: Nancy Spangler, Alabama, Linda Burk, Virginia, Katherine Prentice, West Virginia, Chris Halweg, Illinois, Florence Love and Karen Bunnel, Georgia, Lorraine Carter, Nebraska and Melody Joy of Wilmington.

On Feb., 1, Jenkins and Murphy presented 34 special and unique quilts to Jodi Howard and veteran volunteer representatives Paul Butler, Community Care, and Phil French, Hospice of Fayette County.