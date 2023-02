Clarksville home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Starry damaged by car October 1, 1946. Car driven by George Collier Allen, Columbus. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

