WC swimmers set two program records at OAC meet

AKRON — Two program records fell for the Wilmington College men’s swim team Thursday at the 2023 Ohio Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium.

The Quakers’ 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Sondre Haugen, John Good, Austin Reed and Cameron Bolen finished fourth with a program-best time of 1:25.66, breaking the old record of 1:25.86 set by David Hawk, Carter Semenchuk, Jason Prible and Andrew Stewart during the 2015-16 campaign.

Caden Traggiai placed sixth in the championship final of the 500-meter freestyle by touching a wall in 4:43.17. This mark was less than a second faster than Mark Harris’s program record of 4:43.91 set during the 2014-15 season.

Wilmington had another individual make a championship final as Cameron Bolen finished seventh with a time of 21.35 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. Haugen also competed in the event, placing seventh in the consolation final by touching the wall in 22.01 seconds. WC also had two Quakers – John Good and Michael Phillippe – make the consolation final of the 200-yard IM. Good placed fifth with a mark of 2:01.25 while Phillippe took seventh by swimming a time of 2:04.34.

In the final event of the event, Good, Bolen, Haugen and Reed swam the 400-yard medley relay in 3:33.40 to place fifth.

In the women’s meet, the Quakers opened the evening session with a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay as Sierra Szuhay, Sydney Overmyer, Makenna Garn and Audrey Bibb touched the wall in 1:47.22.

WC had two individuals place in the consolation final of the 200-yard IM. Szuhay had a time of 2:22.10 to finish third while Alayna Fierman took seventh with a time of 2:30.25. In the 50-yard freestyle, Garn placed seventh in the consolation final of the 50-yard freestyle with a mark of 25.95 seconds.