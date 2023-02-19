WC baseball drops pair in Piedmont Early-Spring Tournament

DEMOREST, Ga. — The University of La Verne held off Wilmington College for a 5-3 victory Friday at the Piedmont Early Spring Tournament.

David Ernst took the loss for the Quakers allowing three earned runs on four hits in four innings. A bright spot for Wilmington was its bullpen as Austin Christman and Zach Shepherd combined to pitch five innings of scoreless baseball.

Wilmington, which outhit La Verne 9-7, relied on the top of its lineup as Tyler Shaneyfelt went 4-for-5 and Evan Kelsey had a three-hit game.

Wilmington (0-2) will face host Piedmont at 2 p.m. today for the final game in Georgia on the weekend.

On Thursday, Lynchburg, ranked No. 16 in the D3Baseball.com Preseason Poll, scored three runs in the first inning and held the lead throughout a 7-2 victory over the Wilmington.

Aaron Boster took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. Luke Chappie and Caleb Fugate finished the final 3.1 innings for WC with Fugate pitching two innings of scoreless baseball.

Six different Quakers hit singles with Scott driving in the run. Shaneyfelt and Kelsey combined for three steals. Shaneyfelt is now the program’s leader in career stolen bases, breaking a tie with Antonio Miller with two steals in this game.