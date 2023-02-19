WC men can’t keep pace with No. 7 John Carroll

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team led nationally-ranked John Carroll University 48-45 at halftime, but the Blue Streaks held the Quakers to 30.3 percent shooting from the field in the second half en route to an 85-72 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon.

The game marked the final contest in the careers of three seniors — Andrew Clark, Abdul Kanu and Noah Dado.

The victory gave JCU a share of the OAC regular season championship and the No. 1 seed for the upcoming OAC tournament.

The Quakers led 62-61 with 10:57 to play, but scored just four points in nine minutes while surrendering 22.

Obed Achirem had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Quakers while Abdul Kanu and Domenic Farley also tallied double-digit scoring games.

Wilmington concludes its 2022-23 season with an 8-17 overall record including a 4-14 mark in OAC games.