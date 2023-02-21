BKC Final: Otterbein 61, WC women 60

WESTERVILLE — Wilmington secured its first lead of the game with just under three minutes to go but couldn’t hold it in a 61-60 loss to Otterbein Tuesday in an Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball quarterfinal match.

The loss ends the WC season at 14-12. Otterbein moves on to the semifinals at 17-9.

Jada Pohlen led WC with 15 points. Zahrya Bailey added 13 points.

Wilmington’s only lead of the game was 56-54 with 2:54 on a Bailey jumper. Otterbein scored seven of the final 11 points to win it.