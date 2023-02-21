Blanchester Police Department reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Blanchester police recently processed the following reports for the week of Feb. 13-19. **This is not all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks**:

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Main Street. The driver was found to have a warrant out of Warren County.

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S. Broadway Street for the report of an argument. A 43-year-old man reported that his door was broken by another man after not allowing him at his residence.

A 38-year-old Pleasant Plain man was found to have a suspended license after being stopped after several traffic infractions.

A 12-year-old reported being assaulted by a 14-year-old. This matter was investigated and forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

A 46-year-old Blanchester woman reported that her cell phone was stolen while at a house in the 200 block of South Mill Street.

A 41-year-old Blanchester woman reported her vehicle was “keyed” while it was parked at a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Street.

A business reported a wheelbarrow was stolen in the 600 block of West Main Street. The suspects were identified and charges are pending.

A 25-year-old man, who had a warrant through our agency for OVI, was in the Greene County Jail and was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

A 31-year-old Blanchester woman reported that a 36-year-old man, known to her, was trespassing on her property.

A Blanchester woman reported a civil matter involving a dog in Martinsville. She was referred to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to request a peacekeeper.

Blanchester EMS and police officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of East Cherry Street for an 85-year-old man that had passed out and was not responsive. EMS tended to the man.

An officer was dispatched to a fight on Supinger Street, but upon arrival, no fight was found.

A suspicious person was reported at a business in the 200 block of South Broadway Street. The person was gone upon arrival.

An officer responded to a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Street for damage to a vehicle that was caused by a grocery cart.

A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street, with a man walking back and forth on the railroad tracks. An officer responded and was unable to locate the subject in the area.

An officer responded to the 100 block of Orchard View Lane for a tenant/landlord issue.

An officer was called to a business in the 200 block of West Main Street for a suspicious male; the caller reported the male left on a bicycle prior to the officer’s arrival.

An officer responded to a business in the 100 block of South Broadway Street for the report of a trespasser. Upon arrival, the caller and the suspect were both gone, and the officer was unable to get more information from the caller.

An officer responded to the report of a possible sex offense occurring in the 800 block of Cherry Street. Upon speaking with those involved, it was unfounded.

An unruly juvenile was reported at a residence in the 800 block of East Center Street.

An officer assisted with a truck that ran off of the road in the 800 block of Bourbon Street, which was blocking the entire roadway.

A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street. The person was found to be a customer waiting for the business to open.

A third shift officer found an open door at a business in the 800 block of Cherry Street while completing business checks. The door was secured after the building was checked.

Officers responded to the report of people with flashlights in the 100 block of East Main Street, behind a business. A 59-year-old Blanchester man was found in the dumpster gathering items into containers that were found to belong to another business. The man returned all of the items and departed.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of SR 123, in Warren County, at the request of Warren County Sheriff’s Office, for a business left unattended, with the rear doors left open, during business hours. It was found that a fill-in employee left without securing the back doors.